Newegg Bonzana sale includes the best prices on RTX graphics cards and Z690 motherboards

Newegg's Bonanza sale features some of the lowest prices we've seen on RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, as well as Z960 motherboards for a limited time.

One of the best graphics card deals found in the Newegg Bonanza sale includes the MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti for only $499.99 (was $570) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $70. This is a rate that we haven't seen on RTX 3060 Ti cards since the entry-level Ampere GPU launched, making this offer ideal for anyone after high-end 1440p ray-traced gaming on a budget.

Some of the more powerful graphics cards have had their prices slashed from both AMD and Nvidia as well. Particular focus should be placed upon the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC at just $819.99 (was $1,070) (opens in new tab). This is a rate that we rarely see on the high-end RDNA 2 GPU, especially when considering that this GPU rivals the RTX 3090 at two-thirds the cost here today. What's more, there's also a $190 value here in the form of the Radeon Raise the Game Bundle getting you Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5, as well as a month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

Some Z690 motherboards are retailing for under $200. A particularly aggressive deal includes the Gigabyte Z690 DDR4 for only $169.99 (was $220) (opens in new tab) for a $50 saving. If you're after a decently priced mobo ready for the latest 12th gen Intel processors, then this is a solid offer.

For more hardware offers, we're also rounding up the best cheap graphics card deals as well as the best cheap gaming PC deals for component and prebuilt offers alike.

Newegg Bonanza graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3050 Gaming OC | $380 $330 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $50 with promo code VGAGBET245 - This is one of the best prices that we've come across on an RTX 3050 since the GPU launched earlier in the year. The Gigabyte RTX 3050 is one of the more premium models, too, which rarely sells for under the $350 mark.



(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3060 | $430 $379.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The best prices that we normally see on the RTX 3060 still usually hover around $400. You're saving an additional $20 here with this MSI Ventus RTX 3060 graphics card deal.



(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus RTX 3060 Ti | $570 $499.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - We rarely ever see RTX 3060 Ti stock selling for under the $500 mark, making this graphics card deal ideal for those wanting 1440p ray-traced gaming at a great rate.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 | $900 $799.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - While we've seen this rate a handful of times on RTX 3080 stock, this is still the best price on the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 in the US that we've come across since launch.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT | $1,070 $819 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $250 with promo code: VGAGBET249 - This is an exceptional price on the RX 6900 XT which provides similar gaming performance to the RTX 3090 for 2/3rds the cost. We don't really see RX 6900 XT graphics cards under $900, so this offer is certainly worth considering.



Newegg Bonanza motherboard deals

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Z690 DDR4 | $220 $169.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $50 with a rebate card - This is a great price on the still fairly new Gigabyte Z690 motherboard. Keep in mind that while this unit does benefit from PCIe 5.0 compatibility, you will not have the option to use DDR5 memory kits here.



(opens in new tab) ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi DDR4| $270 $199.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - This is a huge saving on one of the more popular LGA 1700 motherboards. Although there is no DDR5 support, this model does include built-in Wi-Fi meaning there's no need for an external card or reliance on Ethernet.



More of today's best graphics card deals

If you're interested in more graphics card deals outside of the Newegg Bonanza sale then you'll find offers on all our favorite models below.

Find more from the latest components with the best RAM for gaming, best SSD for gaming, and best PC cases.