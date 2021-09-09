New The Last of Us series set photos look eerily close to the game

A new collection of set photos from The Last of Us series have emerged – and they look like they’ve been pulled straight from the original game.

Thanks to Wolf of Thorns on YouTube, we’ve been given a sneaky look at what appears to be the Boston Quarantine Zone, the area Joel and Tess traverse during the game’s opening act. Check them out for yourself below.

Via: https://t.co/cxPBvbvCWi | (2/2) pic.twitter.com/6eyAyjtPDaSeptember 8, 2021 See more

As you might expect from an HBO production, the set design is impeccable. It instantly brings you back to those first tentative steps into Naughty Dog’s classic while also still forging its own identity.

Filming is very much still ongoing for The Last of Us TV show – and Boston isn’t the only place we’ve had teased through set photos so far.

One shot took us behind-the-scenes with Joel actor Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Nico Parker (Sarah) as they prepare for that heart-wrenching prologue set-piece. You know the one. Who keeps chopping onions?

Elsewhere, there are more images from Joel and Sarah’s Texas-set scenes, while more Calgary-based sets show off the Boston QZ.

No release date yet for the hotly-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog’s classic post-apocalyptic adventure, but one director has posted a ‘2022’ on their Instagram page. That sounds about right to us, so it shouldn’t be too long before we can see Joel and Ellie head west past Boston. If this QZ is any indication, it’s going to be exactly what we want from a Last of Us series.

