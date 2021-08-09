New Last of Us set photos might be showing off a major location from the games

A handful of new images have been snapped from the set of The Last of Us TV show – and they could be our first look at a major location from the first few hours of the original PlayStation classic.

The set pics come courtesy of Jordan Kanygin of CTV News and they show sets being constructed in Calgary that look eerily similar to the game’s Boston Quarantine Zone.

Photos of the HBO's 'The Last of Us' set being built in Calgary.(via CTV News) pic.twitter.com/m5HWqD38JvAugust 4, 2021 See more

It may not look like much at first glance – but it’s clear that these are the early stages of an urban settlement with raised platforms and storefronts. Check out a comparison with an image from the game if you need further proof; the green storefront on the right is almost identical to the one that’ll feature in the HBO series.

Oh yeah, it’s definitely the Boston qz. pic.twitter.com/UzqaaOEfRLAugust 4, 2021 See more

In case there was ever any doubt, these set photos indicate that The Last of Us series will be following the game’s story closely. One previous photo from behind the scenes saw Joel actor Pedro Pascal with Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Nico Parker (Sarah) in what appears to be preparation for filming the game’s prologue. Another batch of images from set also provide a glimpse on how those Texas-set scenes will look. Now, things have seemingly moved on.

The sections in the Boston Quarantine Zone will – spoilers – take place some years after that. It’s also the location where Joel meets Ellie (Bella Ramsay) for the first time and, along with Tess (who will be played by Anna Torv in the series), is tasked with smuggling Ellie out of the QZ.

