The Last of Us TV show set photos give us a glimpse of what the series will look like

The Last of Us TV show set photos have begun appearing online and it looks as if the crew is currently filming the start of the first game.

Thanks to Twitter user @necromonica1 who has posted a series of photos and videos from the set, we’re able to get a sneak peek into the making of The Last of Us TV show. These photos were taken in Fort Macleod in Canada however appear to be set in Austin, Texas due to the police cars that feature an Austin police logo on them.

Those of you who are fans of the video game series will already know what portion of the game takes place in Austin. For those who don’t, let’s just say it’s probably the most heartbreaking scene in the first game, as Joel desperately tries to escape Austin with his daughter Sarah and brother Tommy.

This also seems to be confirmed from an earlier set photo shared by Gabriel Luna - who is set to play Tommy in the upcoming series - which shows the rest of the cast Pedro Pascal, Nico Parker, and the crew smiling during what appears to be the same sequence.

In fact, these new set photos have arrived just in time as a report from earlier this year detailed that filming of the show would begin in Canada in July 2021 , however won’t be finished until June 2022. It’s anyone’s guess where the production will pop up next considering that the first game is set over different time periods and takes place in various different locations across the United States.

There’s been so much revealed about the highly-anticipated series already but if this is news to you - here’s what you need to know. Acting alongside Pedro Pascal will be Game of Thrones’ star Bella Ramsey who will play the role of Ellie . The show will reportedly be spread over 10 episodes however we’re yet to find out if this means 10 episodes based on the first The Last of Us game or if it’ll be spread out to include The Last of Us 2 as well.

It was also revealed earlier this year by the game’s director Neil Druckmann that The Last of Us TV show will sometimes "deviate greatly" from the game . So don’t expect an exact retelling of the events of the game series. There was also speculation recently about when this series will be released following an updated Instagram bio of one of the directors of the show. The bio now includes ‘The Last of Us Series (2022)’ but unfortunately, that’s all we’ve got so far.