The Last of Us HBO series casts Gabriel Luna as Tommy

The Last of Us TV show has cast another key character.

Deadline report that Gabriel Luna will play Tommy, the younger brother of Pedro Pascal's Joel. Luna's previous roles include parts in Terminator: Dark Fate, True Detective, and Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where a virus has ravaged the planet and turned those infected into monsters. Joel is tasked with taking Ellie, who will be played by Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey, on an arduous journey. In the video game, their relationship becomes a central part of the story. Despite the catastrophic circumstances, Tommy, who was once a soldier, is still optimistic and has hope the world can be better.

The series will start filming this July in Canada, and looks set to be a lengthy process: production reportedly won't finish until June 2022. Pascal's role in The Last of Us has priority over The Mandalorian, which means if there's a clash, the HBO series takes precedence – though fans shouldn't be worried. Since we don't see Mando's face that often, Pascal won't need to be physically on set all the time for The Mandalorian season 3.

Craig Mazin, creator of HBO's Chernobyl, will write and executive produce the series with the video game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann. Druckmann has previously said that the series won't always follow the games: "Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can't wait for people to see them."

The Last of Us doesn't yet have a release date, but while you wait, check out our guide to the best video game movies of all time.