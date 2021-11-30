New on Amazon Prime Video in December 2021: Every movie and show coming to the streamer this Christmas

Another month brings with it another new batch of exciting releases that are new on Amazon Prime Video – and with the holiday season right around the corner, there's never been a better time to curl up on the sofa in front of a movie or a new TV show.
There are plenty of Amazon Originals arriving on Prime Video in December – fantasy series The Wheel of Time continues with weekly episodes, while the final season of sci-fi show The Expanse starts this December too. As for movies, there's the new thriller Encounter, starring Riz Ahmed, and Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
Meanwhile, in the US, movies like The Hunt for Red October, The Usual Suspects, and The Thin Red Line are arriving on the platform, and the UK's new additions include The Big Short, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Sleepless in Seattle. To summarise: there should be something for everyone here. Happy streaming.
Encounter – December 10
Encounter stars Riz Ahmed as Marine Corps veteran Malik who goes on the run with his two young sons, kidnapping them from their mother, in an attempt to escape a mysterious alien threat. Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane also star in the second movie from Beasts director Michael Pearce. After a limited theatrical release beginning December 3, the movie starts streaming on Prime Video a week later.
The Expanse season 6 – December 10
Set in a future where humans have colonized the Solar System, the series follows a group of antiheroes who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy that threatens life as they know it. Originally canceled after three seasons, Amazon picked up the show for a further three – season 6 is its final installment. The season premiere debuts on December 10 and the remaining five episodes will be released every Friday afterward.
Being the Ricardos – December 21
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos. Ball and Arnaz played Lucy and Ricky Ricardos, the main characters in the '50s sitcom I Love Lucy, as well as being married in real life. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie is set over one week of filming on I Love Lucy and it also stars J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, and Tony Hale.
New on Amazon Prime Video US this December
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 1
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- A Discovery of Witches season 1
- A House Divided season 1
- Alex Cross
- All is Lost
- Believe
- Bonanza season 1
- Brad Meltzer’s Decoded season 1
- Christmas Everlasting
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Edward Scissorhands
- End of Days
- Guess Who
- The Gulf season 1
- Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup season 1
- Halloween II
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Hostages season 1
- The Hunt For Red October
- The Jeffersons seasons 1-11
- Jennifer’s Body
- Little Women
- Mistletoe Mixup
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
- My Crazy Ex season 1
- The Perfect Wedding Match
- Pineapple Express
- The Proposal
- Roadkill season 1
- Ronin
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Sanford seasons 1-2
- Sanford and Son seasons 1-6
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Soul Surfer
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
- The Thin Red Line
- The Tom & Jerry Show season 1
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
- Under The Tuscan Sun
- The Usual Suspects
- The Waterboy
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas season 7
- White As Snow
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 3
- Harlem season 1
- Joe Bell
- We Are X
- The Wheel of Time episode 5
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 8
- FC Bayern: Behind the Legend season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 9
- The Ferragnez season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 10
- Encounter
- The Expanse season 6 episode 1
- LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico season 3
- The Wheel of Time episode 6
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 12
- A Christmas Star
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 16
- The Theory of Everything
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 17
- Boxing Day
- Christmas Is Cancelled
- The Expanse season 6 episode 2
- The Wheel of Time episode 7
- With Love season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 19
- Joy for Christmas
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 20
- Who You Think I Am
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 21
- Being the Ricardos
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 23
- Yearly Departed
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 24
- The Expanse season 6 episode 3
- The Wheel of Time episode 8
New on Amazon Prime Video US: December 31
- The Expanse season 6 episode 4
- Lady of the Manor
- Time Is Up
New on Amazon Prime Video UK this December
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 1
- Sleepless in Seattle
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 3
- Harlem season 1
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw
- The Wheel of Time episode 5
- Yearly Departed
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 8
- FC Bayern Munich: Behind the Legend season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 9
- The Ferragnez season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 10
- Encounter
- The Expanse season 6 episode 1
- The Wheel of Time episode 6
- Wrath of Man
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 17
- The Expanse season 6 episode 2
- The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois
- The Wheel of Time episode 7
- With Love season 1
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 19
- The Town
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 21
- Being the Ricardos
- Sing
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 23
- The Big Short
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 24
- The Expanse season 6 episode 3
- The Wheel of Time episode 8
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 28
- The Hitman's Bodyguard
New on Amazon Prime Video UK: December 31
- The Expanse season 6 episode 4
- The Protégé