7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus and Apple TV movies and shows to stream this weekend

Still undecided on what to watch this weekend? Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Disney Plus are here to fill in the gaps with a selection of streaming hits and highlights across the next few days.

Over on Netflix, Choose or Die is offering up a slice of nostalgia-tinged horror, while Anatomy of a Scandal is diving deep into the whispers and betrayals of British high society in a new anthology series.

Amazon is serving up a sci-fi western with Outer Range, a new series starring Josh Brolin that is begging to be binged this weekend. There’s all that, plus a new comedy from Catherine Tate, an Apple anthology series with an all-star cast, and a Keanu Reeves classic to get your engines running. Oh, and there’s a certain 007 even waiting in the wings. Discover all that in our guide to the best movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

No Time to Die – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Prime Video

Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is a fitting farewell to his era as 007. Tying together all the plot threads from his four previous entries – including the continuation of Bond’s relationship with Lea Seydoux’s Madeline Swann – No Time to Die sees James Bond in the sights of the nefarious Safin (Rami Malek). Bolstered by director Cary Fukunaga’s eye for action and picturesque scenery, the 25th Bond film gives Craig all the tools – and gadgets – required to sign off from the iconic role in style. The rest of the James Bond movies are also available for a short while on Prime Video.

Choose or Die – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Choose or Die follows Kayla (lola Evans) and Isaac (Asa Butterfield), two friends who decide to play their way through an '80s computer game called CURS>R for the promise of a $100,000 cash prize. They soon realize that this is no ordinary game, and that CURS>R is able to manipulate reality and cause real-life harm to the people around them. It's basically Jumanji x Saw, and it's a horribly good time.

Anatomy of a Scandal – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Based on Sarah Vaughan's best-selling novel, Anatomy of a Scandal, the new psychological thriller from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, centers on James Whitehouse (Obi-Wan Kenobi's Rupert Friend), a Parliamentary minister whose career and personal life start to unravel when he's accused of a shocking crime.

As more stories surrounding James' alleged dastardly deeds emerge, his wife Sophie (American Sniper's Sienna Miller) must determine whether her husband's protestations of innocence are genuine, or if he's been pretending to be someone he's not this whole time.



Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery also star.

Outer Range – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Prime Video

The first two episodes of Outer Range, a new dark, trippy drama starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots and Josh Brolin, have landed – and you’re not going to want to miss them.

The show, which also features Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey, Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman and Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid, sees Brolin play a rancher named Royal Abbott, who finds himself stumbling across an "unfathomable mystery" at the edge of the Wyoming wilderness.The show sees the Abbott family wrestling with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca and the Tillersons, their ostentatious neighbours who threaten to take over their land, too.

In reviews, it’s already being described as one of the best TV shows of 2022, and with two episodes dropping every Friday, you won’t have to wait too long to see if you agree.

Roar – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, and more star in Roar, Apple TV Plus’s wacky dark comedy series that’s set to offer up "an insightful, poignant and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today."Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern, the show, which has been adapted to screen by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, focuses on a different story in each episode. With titles including ‘The Woman Who Ate Photographs’, ‘The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf’, and ‘The Woman Who Solved Her Own Murder’, brace yourself for some bizarre goings on.

Hard Cell – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Catherine Tate, Catherine Tate, and Catherine Tate star in this comedy series set inside a prison. Tate plays a whole host of characters including Big Viv, a lifer who's as enthusiastic about singing as she is "incredibly violent", a male prison guard, and Laura Willis, HMP Woldsley's David Brent-esque Governor. "I am changing the way women's prisons are run," Willis smugly explains at one point. "Creativity, a sense of purpose, self-esteem? The building blocks to rehabilitation. Musicals, in prison? Hell to the yeah." Set over a six-week period, the show sees the inmates prepare to put on an elaborate stage production under the direction of Ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison. It's a funny premise, and well worth a watch for anyone who enjoys Ricky Gervais' style comedy series.

Speed – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Looking to inject some adrenaline into your Bank Holiday weekend? Then look no further than the explosive Speed. This no-holds barred action thriller sees Keanu Reeves’ cop Jack Traven stuck on a bus that can’t drop below 50 miles an hour, or the bomb planted on the vehicle by Dennis Hopper’s evil mastermind Howard Payne will detonate. Sandra Bullock plays Annie, a passenger who gets stuck driving the bus. The film is essentially one long car chase – and it’ll have you on the edge of your seat.