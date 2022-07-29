7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's that time of week again – we're here with a fresh batch of streaming recommendations to keep you occupied this weekend, from Friday night through to Sunday evening. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you've got a couple of choices: satirical dark comedy Not Okay is now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, while Star Wars documentary Light & Magic on Disney Plus takes us behind the scenes of the galaxy far, far away.

As for TV series, there are plenty of new shows to start binge-watching. Netflix's Keep Breathing is a new take on the plane crash survival genre, while Amazon Prime's comic book adaptation Paper Girls gives a fresh twist to time travel and '80s nostalgia. Over on Apple TV Plus, Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in memory loss thriller Surface, while Harley Quinn is back for another animated installment on HBO Max. Plus, UK viewers can finally catch Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Keep Breathing – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

The plane crash survival genre is having a moment with shows like Yellowjackets and The Wilds, and now Netflix has its own offering. New limited series Keep Breathing stars In the Heights' Melissa Barrera as Liv, a New York City attorney whose private plane crashes in the depths of the Canadian wilderness. As the lone survivor, she must battle the elements and her own personal demons in order to survive.

Paper Girls – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Paper Girls follows four teenage girls growing up in 1988. While out on their paper round the morning after Halloween, however, they end up traveling through time after getting caught up in a conflict between rival time traveling factions. Encountering future versions of themselves along the way, the girls must decide whether they want to accept or reject their fates.

Light & Magic – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Light & Magic takes us behind the scenes of the revolutionary Lucasfilm departments that bring Star Wars movies and TV shows to life, focusing on Industrial Light & Magic, the studio's special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division. The documentary was directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the co-writer of multiple Star Wars movies including The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will tell the stories of key people who are responsible for the effects that have made Star Wars such a groundbreaking franchise.

Surface – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie in new thriller series Surface, which follows a woman suffering from severe memory loss after a traumatic head injury that's thought to be the result of a suicide attempt. With the help of her husband and friends, Sophie attempts to put the pieces of her life back together – but she starts to doubt whether she can trust everything her loved ones are telling her about her former life.

Harley Quinn season 3 – HBO Max

Available: US

Harley Quinn season 3 has arrived on HBO Max – new episodes are streaming weekly and the season premiere is available to watch now. Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are back in Gotham City and the supervillain power couple are striving to be the best versions of themselves – whatever that might mean. This season also sees cameos from James Gunn and Billy Bob Thornton, who will be voicing themselves.

Not Okay – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Zoey Deutch plays Danni, an influencer desperate for fame and friends, in the dark comedy Not Okay. Danni fakes a trip to Paris in order to gain more followers, but things get a little more complicated when a terrorist attack occurs in the French capital and people mistakenly assume she's one of the survivors. The cast also includes Dylan O'Brien and Embeth Davidtz, as well as cameos from online celebrities Caroline Calloway, Rocco Bottle, and Shawn Chatfield.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Andrew Garfield's first small-screen leading role sees him play Mormon detective Jeb Pyre, whose faith is shaken when he investigates a double murder within the Lafferty family in 1984 that's seemingly linked to the Mormon Church. Based on true events, the series also stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Brenda Wright Lafferty, one of the murder victims, alongside Avatar's Sam Worthington and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell. In the US, the series premiered on Hulu back in April.