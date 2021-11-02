New Morbius trailer confuses everyone by referencing all three versions of Spider-Man

A new trailer for the Morbius trailer has arrived, and Marvel fans around the world are asking, "What the hell's going on here?"

Jared Leto's upcoming take on the vampiric anti-hero looks set to reference all three major live-action versions of Spider-Man.

First off, thanks to a trailer released back in early 2020, we know that the movie will feature Michael Keaton's Vulture, who last appeared in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming. That, in itself, was confusing enough, as the moment seemingly confirmed that the Mobius movie will take place in the MCU. Considering the Venom 2 post-credits scene, that now makes a fair amount of sense, as the Sony-verse and the Marvel Studios movies have collided.

Second, also in that first trailer, there was a picture of Spider-Man graffitied onto a wall – but not Holland's webslinger. Instead, Peter Parker was wearing the same suit seen in the Sam Raimi movies, which featured Tobey Maguire as the lead.

Now, the new trailer (for the trailer) features newspaper headlines referencing both Rhino and Black Cat, two villains who appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man 2, which had Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. And, just in case you thought those were new versions of those old characters, there's also an Oscorp building with the same Oscorp logo seen in Garfield's films. To add to the confusion, the newspaper has the same Daily Bugle logo that was seen in Venom 2...

WHERE DOES #Morbius TAKE PLACE??!! pic.twitter.com/eY5yyT4iPLNovember 2, 2021

One final hint at things to come: the trailer (for the trailer) sees Leto, speaking to the camera, saying: "There's a web of opportunity."

The multiverse, it seems, has arrived, and Morbius is on a collision course with all three live-action versions of Spider-Man. Before Morbius arrives, we will hopefully get some answers in the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home, which, if apparent leaks are to be believed, features more than one Spider-Man.

Morbius arrives on January 28. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with all the new superhero movies heading our way.