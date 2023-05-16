New Lego Batman Returns Batcave is gloriously extra

A new Lego Batman Returns Batcave is on the way ahead of the caped crusader's trip back to cinemas, and it's wonderfully extra in a way only the Burton version of this character can be.

Yes, it features all the fixtures you'd expect - the '89 Batmobile, a gloriously '90s computer setup, that costume area with its little drawbridge, and a more accurate minifig based on Keaton's iconic suit. But this version of the Lego Batman Returns Batcave actually closes into a tidy black box with a cutaway shaped like the Burton Batman logo. If you're a Bat-fan of a certain age, seeing it will forcibly make you hum the Danny Elfman theme. I don't make the rules - it's just unavoidable.

You can see a full gallery of the kit with key info below, but it's worth pointing out up front that it's going to be available for Lego VIPs (which is Lego's free membership program (opens in new tab)), from June 5 at the official Lego (opens in new tab) storefront. It'll then be purchasable by everyone this June 8, at which point we'll be able to see where it ranks compared to the best Lego sets.

Lego Batcave Shadow Box

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $449.99 / £344.99 Release date June 8 (June 5 for VIPs) Ages 18+ Pieces 3,981 Figures 7 Item number 76252

At almost 4,000 pieces, the Lego Batman Returns Batcave is a big project comparable to the likes of Lego Rivendell - it's crammed with hidden details and references to the films. It's got a lot of minifigures, too; alongside Batman himself, civilian Bruce Wayne, Alfred, and Catwoman, you're getting Penguin, Max Shreck (Christopher Walken's business baddie), and a spare Batsuit that depicts a classic Lego version of the character. This distinction is important, because the full Batman figure has a rigid new cowl that's just like the movie version... complete with a molded, flowing cape. So far as I can remember, this is the first time we've seen that in a Lego set.

Because it comes with a smaller version of the '89 Batmobile, this is basically the ultimate kit for fans of the Keaton/Burton Batman. It also arrives just in time for the character's return in The Flash, a movie that looks like it'll reset the DC universe for film ahead of James Gunn's new films.

The set isn't available to purchase yet, but if you're a member of Lego VIP, you should be able to buy it from June 5 at Lego (opens in new tab). It'll then become available to everyone from June 8.

