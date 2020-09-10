New Fortnite update adds Stark Industries and hi-tech powers to the game

Stark Industries has arrived in Fortnite. The game’s latest update, which arrived today, brings Iron Man himself to the battle royale as a new boss, and plonks his massive, hi-tech facility in the north-east corner of the map.

The update has revealed that Tony Stark’s recently-introduced circle of rift beacons were being used to teleport his HQ into the game. The new point of interest is the latest addition in a lengthy crossover with Marvel, but is by far the largest location to have shown up since the new season kicked off three weeks ago.

The partnership has seen a number of other superhero-themed areas appear on the map. Locations dedicated to Ant-Man and The Collector have been introduced, and a Black Panther statue was added to the game after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month.

The new update brings in a bunch of new powers. Stark himself can use his Repulsor Gauntlets to take to the skies and fire energy blasts at opponents, while Thor’s new Mjolnir Strike uses the iconic hammer to home an attack in on a targeted location. They’re likely to prove pretty helpful as the Nexus War continues to rage on, especially as patch 10.14 will have you fighting off even more of Galactus’ forces.

Players will also have access to a new game mode. Marvel Knockout is a superhero-themed take on previous Limited-Time Mode Operation: Knockout, which pits five-person teams of supers against one another to see who’ll come out on top.

