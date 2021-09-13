New Fortnite season is called "Cubed" and introduces a new alternate reality

By

Malevolent cubes have begun appearing all over the island

Fortnite Season 8 Chapter 2
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has officially launched and it introduces a monster-filled reality to the Battle Royale known as "The Sideways."

Following Fortnite Season 7’s end-of-season live event: Operation Sky Fire yesterday, Epic Games is now welcoming the next season in chapter 2 of their free-to-play Battle Royale game which is known as "Cubed". The new season appears darker in tone and features a tonne of mysterious alien looking cubes that are scattered across the island.  

According to an official blog post from Epic Games, the Cubes are sentient and are a bigger threat to the island than last season’s aliens. They’re also hard at work spreading portals known as "Sideways Anomalies" which transport players to a monster-filled reality called "The Sideways."

These "Sideways Anomalies" have begun bleeding into the real world and have opened the door for Sideways monsters. You won’t be entirely defenseless when this happens though, as Season 8 also introduces new weapons such as the Sideways Rifle and Sideways Minigun which can be earned by taking out Cube Monsters in the alternate reality. Once defeated, these monsters will also drop Cube Monster Parts which can be used to upgrade Sideways weapons. 

Some points of interest will also be altered each match, turning them into “Sideways Zones.” In these zones, monsters don’t fight in mobs and Sideways weapons can be easily found as loot. So make sure you find out where these POI pop up for the best chance of taking on the dangers of The Sideways.  

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Cubed is available to play from Monday, September 13 at 10am BST / 5am PT / 2am ET. 

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 8 | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.