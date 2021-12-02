New Doctor Strange 2 toy seems to reveal a big villain battle

A new Doctor Strange 2 Lego set reveals what appears to be a big villain battle.

The toy, called Gargantos Showdown, sees Doctor Strange, America Chavez, and Wong go up against the huge, one-eyed monster. Check out a picture below.

(Image credit: Lego.com)

Gargantos is a sea creature that debuted in Sub-Mariner issue 13, way back in 1969. Another giant, octopus-looking creature recently appeared in What If..? – though not confirmed, some fans speculated it was Shuma-Gorath, a cosmic, multiversal big bad. Interestingly, the monster went up against both Captain Carter and Stephen Strange in the series. Could Gargantos be a misdirect for or precursor to Shuma-Gorath, then? That remains to be seen – but a separate piece of merchandise for the movie also features a one-eyed villain, so chances of seeing this creature in the movie seem high.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular sorcerer, along with Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofer as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and reportedly Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez in the movie, and Sam Raimi directs. The film is reportedly undergoing "significant" reshoots ahead of its release.

Before Doctor Strange 2, though, there's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is also set to be a multiversal adventure. That film arrives to US theaters this December 17, while Doctor Strange 2 lands May 6, 2022.

In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.