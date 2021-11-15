Doctor Strange 2 is reportedly undergoing "significant" reshoots

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is undergoing a whole lot of reshoots.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , both reshoots and additional photography are taking place in Los Angeles, with sources describing the reshoots as "significant." The additional filming looks set to last for at least six weeks, if not more, with cast and crew working six days a week. Director Sam Raimi is still helming the new footage, while Loki head writer Michael Waldron is still on screenwriting duties.

THR reports that some insiders are downplaying the reshoots, saying: "We’ve had bigger reshoots on other MCU movies." However, others have been reported as being a little more concerned: "They’re here until the end of the year. That’s like a whole other movie."

The sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange will see Benedict Cumberbatch return to the titular role. Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also reprising their roles from the first movie, while Elizabeth Olsen joins the cast as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch). Xochitl Gomez, meanwhile, is making her MCU debut as America Chavez. The movie will see Strange unleash an unspeakable evil as he faces a friend-turned-enemy – very cryptic, in typical Marvel fashion. However, we can next see Strange alongside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home , which releases in theaters on December 17.