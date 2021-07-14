New Loki report hints at Tom Hiddleston returning to the MCU very soon

Loki might have only just wrapped on Disney Plus, but it seems we might be seeing Tom Hiddleston back as the trickster God sooner rather than later.

A new report from THR suggests that Hiddleston will be reprising his role in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, which is due out next year. This is the first time Hiddleston has been linked to the film, though the report says that Marvel hasn't confirmed the news.

Doctor Strange 2 is thought to delve into the multiverse, as is suggested by its official title, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Considering Loki has been all about multiple timelines, it would make a lot of sense for Hiddleston's character to show up in the Marvel sequel.

What is confirmed about Doctor Strange 2, though, is that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will be making an appearance. With Wanda's reality-bending, magical abilities, we can expect the sequel to head into uncharted territory as far as the timeline is concerned, especially considering WandaVision actually teased the multiverse in a commercial break.

Besides Wanda's appearance in the movie, the sequel's plot is being kept shrouded in mystery. But, what is interesting is that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is set to appear in Spider-Man 3, AKA Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel threequel is widely expected to explore the multiverse in something like a live-action Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly reprising their respective takes on Peter Parker, and Alfred Molina has already confirmed that he'll be back as Doc Ock. Jamie Foxx is also reportedly reappearing as Electro.

Hiddleston will also be back in the MCU for Loki season 2, which was announced in the Loki finale's mid-credits scene. Surprisingly, no other stinger was included, as is normal for Marvel movies and TV shows, but the news that the God of Mischief isn't done stirring up trouble in the MCU just yet is definitely welcome.

Next up on Marvel's release slate is another multiverse-related project. What If…? is an animated series that will explore alternate takes on familiar MCU stories, and recently released a new trailer.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives to theaters March 25, 2022, while Spider-Man: No Way Home lands December 17, 2021. All six episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney Plus now, and if you're all caught up, you can check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 to see what's next – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.