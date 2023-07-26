New Diablo 4 patch makes it harder to accidentally cash out your battle pass freebie

Diablo 4 has a new patch out with a bunch of quality of life updates and fixes, one of which makes it less likely you'll unintentionally redeem your premium battle pass unlock.

For some context, the Ultimate and Digital Deluxe editions of Diablo 4 include a free premium battle pass that can be redeemed any season. And since Diablo 4 season 1 isn't getting a whole lot of love right now, a lot of players are choosing to hold off on unlocking their battle pass until a future, hopefully more worthwhile season happens.

However, there are numerous reports online of players accidentally redeeming their battle pass on season 1 and then being unable to reverse the transaction. The issue was that when you'd open the Season Journey tab, your cursor would automatically focus on the option to spend your battle pass unlock on the current season, and until now, there was no further confirmation screen before the deal was finished. Player reports also indicate attempts to resolve the situation with Blizzard had been unsuccessful.

The latest patch, 1.1.0c, moves the default cursor position on the Season Journey page away from the activation option and adds a confirmation window as a further step to ensure folks aren't unwittingly cashing out on their battle pass freebie.

Elsewhere in the new patch, there's a fix for a popular exploit that was letting players zip right through one of season 1's quests in seconds. It also makes Werebear and Werewolf fur color less bright, because apparently that was a thing, and addresses "an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves."

Here are the complete Diablo 4 1.1.0c patch notes straight from Blizzard:

Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.

Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.

Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.

Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.

Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.

The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.

Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.

Further stability improvements.

Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.

Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.

