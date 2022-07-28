New Netflix action thriller from Black Adam director casts Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton’s new thriller looks set to induce some serious airport anxiety. The Rocketman star will be channeling his inner action hero as he boards Netflix's airline drama Carry On, directed by Black Adam’s Jaume Collet-Serra.

The new movie centers on a TSA agent called Ethan Kopek who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to allow a dangerous package to slip through security. In the script from TJ Fixman and Michael Green, the move has serious repercussions when it ends up on a Christmas Day flight.

Not much else is known yet, but the upcoming film has some serious talent involved. Alongside Egerton and Collet-Serra, it marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. They struck a deal in 2021 to create two movies a year for the streaming platform.

Egerton has recently been winning rave reviews in the Apple TV Plus series Black Bird. He’ll star next in Tetris for platform, which chronicles the development and release of the iconic video game. Collet-Serra's next big release is DC comics adaptation Black Adam, which sees the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson star as the titular antihero.

Netflix has had huge success with thrillers recently following the release of The Gray Man. Starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, the movie from the Russo Brothers was Netflix’s second most-popular movie of 2022. The streamer confirmed they are producing a sequel and a spin-off as a result.

