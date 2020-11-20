Taron Egerton set to lead Tetris movie for Apple TV Plus

A Tetris movie is coming to Apple TV Plus – but don’t worry, there won’t be any talking tetrominoes. The movie will instead focus on how Tetris became such a powerful force in the gaming industry (it’s now sold 202 million copies).

Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton will play Dutch entrepreneur Henk Rogers, the man who introduced the world to Tetris after securing the rights to distribute the game on consoles. Alexey Pajitnov, the Russian creator of Tetris, is also set to feature in the movie, as will British businessmen Robert and Kevin Maxwell, but these roles have yet to be cast. This cast of characters suggests the movie will focus on the rights dispute that surrounded the game in the late 1980s.

Stan & Ollie director Jon S. Baird will helm the project, while Noah Pink is on board as screenwriter. Pink previously developed the National Geographic TV show Genius about the life of Albert Einstein, starring Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson.

Apple TV Plus launched in November 2019 and has mostly focused on its output, with successful recent offerings like crime drama Defending Jacob with Chris Evans and The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. However, in the second half of 2020, the streamer also released feature films Greyhound with Tom Hanks and Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks .