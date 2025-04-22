Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are making a movie based on classic Sega arcade game Out Run

Director Michael Bay has signed on to direct an adaptation of Sega's venerable car racing game Out Run through Universal, with Sydney Sweeney attached to star, as reported by Deadline .

And that's about as 2025 a logline as it gets, both in terms of the heat that's been building around video game adaptations in the current media environment, and the Mad-Libs-esque nature of it all.

For those not in the know, OutRun is a classic arcade game in which players take the wheel of a racecar. The Out Run games became sensations thanks to their elaborate cabinets which simulated actually being behind the wheel of the cars in the game.

Sydney Sweeney will now be the one behind the wheel of the car, but on film, following the current trend of big-budget video game adaptations such as A Minecraft Movie, The Last of Us, and of course the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Universal is also home to The Mario Bros. Movie, and Five Nights at Freddies.

The Out Run movie is set to be written by Jayson Rothwell, with Sweeney herself producing alongside Bay and Sega producer Toru Nakahara, who's also been involved with the Sonic films, and Sega president/COO Shuji Utsumi.

Bay has been racking up offbeat projects, teaming up with musician Post Malone for a new "universe" based on a heavenly tractor-trailer big rig truck driven by a fallen angel in a zombie-ridden medieval Europe.

Sweeney previously dipped her toes in genre films with the ill-fated Madame Web, in which she played Julia Carpenter, one of three Spider-Women adapted from comics. She's best known for her roles on Euphoria and White Lotus, which have pushed her to a position as one of the most in-demand young actors of the moment.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Universal hasn't set a reported date for Out Run yet.

For more, check out our guides to all of the upcoming video game movies and the 2025 movie release dates to add to your calendar.