Post Malone and Michael Bay's very real "new IP universe" about a big rig truck from heaven that fights zombies in medieval Europe is actually happening

No, it's not a Mad-Lib fever dream - singer Post Malone is teaming up with director Michael Bay for a story about a magical 18-wheeler truck that falls from heaven to save medieval Europe from hordes of zombies. And now, the whole thing is officially kicking off with a comic, as announced via The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled Post Malone's Big Rig, the comic will arrive courtesy of Vault Comics, and it'll be co-written by Posty himself alongside Vault co-founder Adrian Wessel and artist Nathan Gooden (also a co-founder of the publisher). Though the full series won't launch till later this year, Vault will publish a free preview issue for Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Originally conceived in early 2024 as a "new IP universe," Big Rig tells the story of the Six Petals, an order of medieval knights who pray for a miracle when the countryside is overrun by zombies. Answering their prayer is a mystical 18-wheeler known only as "The Rig," which falls from the heavens under the control of a former holyman now known as "The Trucker."

The story, which has the tagline "They prayed for a miracle. They got 25 tons and 18 wheels of holy weapon," is billed as a horror-oriented cross between Evil Dead and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Here's a look at the cover and some interior pages for the upcoming Big Rig FCBD special:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Vault Comics) (Image credit: Vault Comics) (Image credit: Vault Comics) (Image credit: Vault Comics) (Image credit: Vault Comics) (Image credit: Vault Comics)

"This is going to kick ass," Malone tells THR. "It's amazing working with Vault and Michael Bay. Turning this idea into what we have has been unbelievable. The team has been crushing it, and I can’t believe we get to be a part of Free Comic Book Day."

"I love the art, attitude, and characters," adds Michael Bay. "Also I am excited to work with Post Malone and have our creative worlds collide."

The unlikely team-up of Post Malone and Michael Bay was actually sought out by Vault Comics, who worked closely with talent agency UTA to bring the creators together across medium, genre, and even cosmic chance to create Big Rig.

Posty is reportedly "very involved" with the creation of the comic, according to co-writer Adrian Wessel, who tells THR that "the thing with many musicians is that they are often good writers overall, whether they are writing prose or music," explained Wassel. "His ideas were a ton of fun. We instantly saw the potential to make something incredible."

Post Malone's Big Rig FCBD special arrives on Free Comic Book Day, Saturday May 3, and will be available for free at comic retailers. We'll keep you updated on the status of Michael Bay's Big Rig movie adaptation.

