Netflix is making The Gray Man 2 – and a spin-off is also in the works

The Gray Man 2 is officially in the works – and Netflix is working on a separate spin-off, too. The streamer announced the sequel on Twitter (opens in new tab) and confirmed that Ryan Gosling would be returning as Sierra Six, along with directors Joe and Anthony Russo and co-writer Stephen McFeely.

The spin-off will be written by Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, but there's no word yet on which character – or characters – it will focus on. The original movie arrived on Netflix earlier this month and sees Gosling play a former CIA operative turned assassin, who's being hunted down by his former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). Ana de Armas Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton also star.

"It's ready-made for a franchise because it's based on a series of books. We always think that way, because we like long-form storytelling. The majority of our careers has been in long-form storytelling – all of our television work, all of our Marvel work," the Russos previously told GamesRadar+ when asked about possible sequels.

"We enjoy deep diving with characters. We love [Sierra Six], we love what Ryan does with the character. It's impressive, a nice blend of sarcasm and action. But we always leave it up to the audience. They're going to tell us whether they want to see more or not. We'll see how it performs and then we'll make a decision. We're always [having] casual conversations, talking about where it could go."

