Netflix teases a David Fincher announcement, and some fans think it's Mindhunter season 3

Netflix has teased a David Fincher announcement, and fans are hoping it's Mindhunter season 3.

"Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…" Netflix Film posted to Twitter, and most of the replies have something in common: they want more Mindhunter.

"If this isn't Mindhunter S3, and you're using our collective need for that to promote something else...I swear to GOD Netflix," wrote one fan, while another said "We don’t want to know unless it's Mindhunter"

"I'M PRAYING ITS SEASON 3 OF MINDHUNTER!" wrote another Twitter user, and another simply said: "Mindhunter or we don't want it."

Season 1 of the crime drama debuted in 2017, with season 2 following in 2019. But, in January 2020, the lead actors were released from their contracts. "[Fincher] may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," Netflix said at the time.

Hopes were stirred again when it was reported in April 2021 that Fincher and Netflix were in talks for season 3. That's despite the director/executive producer himself seeming to rule out another installment in October 2020 – then opening up on his plans for further seasons should they happen in November 2020, with a big caveat: "I don't know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost."

Considering the announcement is coming from Netflix Film, it's most likely not more Mindhunter news. Instead, it's probably going to be another project arising from Fincher's deal with the streamer. Could it be an update on the assassin movie The Killer? We'll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.