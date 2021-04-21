Mindhunter season 3 back on? David Fincher and Netflix reportedly discussing bringing back the show

Mindhunter season 3 might be happening after all.

Small Screen reports that sources close to Netflix say the streamer and David Fincher are back in talks for a third season after hopes were dashed back in January 2020, when the series' leads Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv were released from their contracts. Netflix put the show on indefinite hold, too.

However, a lot has changed since then, like series creator Fincher signing an exclusive four-year development deal with Netflix. His period drama Mank, released by Netflix, received positive reviews from critics but has been nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. All the more reason for both Netflix and Fincher to be interested in bringing the psychological thriller back.

The only project Fincher is currently tied to is The Killer, which is being brought to Netflix after the director spent years trying to get it produced somewhere else.

In the case of Mindhunters, it is regarded as one of Netflix's best original shows, despite Fincher admitting the series didn't generate enough viewing numbers high enough to justify the investment needed to continue diving into the world of serial killers. With Fincher's development deal with Netflix, it makes sense that Mindhunter would be brought up during discussions between the two, so at this point, the door isn't completely closed on the series as many may have feared.

