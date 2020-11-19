Mindhunter director David Fincher reveals plans for its future seasons – if they ever get made

David Fincher has opened up for the first time about his plans for future seasons of Mindhunter – if they ever get made.

The Netflix series, which follows the FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit as they hunt down some of the most notorious killers of the 20th Century, is effectively on hiatus for now. But that hasn’t stopped Fincher looking ahead and the Mank director even hints at a serious time jump.

“At some point I’d love to revisit it,” Fincher told Variety (H/T IndieWire) “The hope was to get all the way up to the late ‘90s, early 2000s, hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader’s house.”

Unsurprisingly, one of the big loose threads of the show – the status of Rader (AKA the BTK Killer) – is at the forefront of Fincher’s mind. The serial killer had appeared intermittently throughout Mindhunter but never really appeared on the radar of Ford and Trench.

If Mindhunter season 3 (and beyond) happens, the pointed reference to the ‘90s and ‘00s would take us up to BTK’s last victim and, eventually, his capture.

But that’s a story for another day – or perhaps never. Fincher also said: “I don’t know if it makes sense to continue. It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost.”

Still, the potential for more Mindhunter remains. The cast may have been released from their contracts but Fincher himself has an exclusivity deal with Netflix until 2024. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see those plans for a continuation come to light.

