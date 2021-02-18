Netflix and Tim Burton teaming up for Wednesday Addams series

Tim Burton is teaming up with Netflix for a live-action, coming of age series about dark-humored adolescent Wednesday Addams. Netflix describes the eight-part series, titled Wednesday, as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy."

It will follow Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body.

The character was made famous by Christina Ricci in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values in the early '90s, spawning a generation of teenage girls' Halloween costumes with her signature braids and white-collared black dress. In the 2019 animated reboot of the movies, she was voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz – a sequel is due to be released later this year.

No casting announcements have been made for the upcoming show, but the streamer did release a poster. It features Wednesday's silhouette (including those iconic braids) playing the cello – but with a knife instead of a bow, of course.

Tim Burton is bringing Wednesday Addams to Netflix in a live-action coming-of-age series!Burton will also make his TV directorial debut on the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy pic.twitter.com/8ei3wIUrxqFebruary 17, 2021

Burton is known for the quirky, gothic aesthetic of his movies, as seen in hits like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Corpse Bride . This will be the director's first foray into TV, though. His last projects were 2019's live-action adaptation of Dumbo and 2016's Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children .