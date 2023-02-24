Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives moves to Netflix

Dead Boy Detectives is headed to Netflix.

The previously announced series, based on the DC characters by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, was absent from James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate, leaving many to wonder whether the show would still continue or be shelved by HBO Max. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been sold to Netflix – since it didn't "fit the new chapter of content" that the newly appointed DC executives are building.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), the show is described as a ghost story that "explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson)." White Lotus star Lukas Gage has also signed on to play the recurring role of the Cat King, described as a "charming trickster and itinerant cat spirit, who takes a keen interest in Edwin."

Charles and Edwin made their first appearance back in The Sandman #15 back in 1991 and would go on to appear in several comics and manga-style graphic novels. The characters popped up in season 3 of HBO Max's Doom Patrol and were originally played by Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant. A series was announced months later, having been initially ordered to pilot by HBO Max.

Gunn and Safran's new DC slate includes a Peacemaker spin-off series, a new Batman and Robin movie, a new Superman movie, and a few characters you may or may not be familiar with.

