Need more space on your Switch? This official 64GB MicroSD card is only £11 right now

If you've been investing in all of the exciting Switch releases to come out in recent months, you've no doubt found yourself short on storage space. Thankfully there are some fantastic Black Friday deals on the officially licensed SanDisk Micro SD cards for the Switch, so you can solve all your memory woes and save yourself some pennies in the process.

With £11 off the standard retail price, you can you can snag yourself a 64GB MicroSD - complete with a very aesthetically pleasing Zelda design in snazzy gold finish - for just £10.99. And for those who want an extra roomy card, you can also save just over £16 on the 128GB Micro SD card, which currently on offer at just £24.32. The 128GB comes with an adorable mushroom from the world Mario on the front in the plumber's iconic shade of red.

As MicroSD cards go, these officially licensed SanDisk numbers are a fantastic option for your Switch, and would also make the perfect little gift for any Nintendo fan you may know who's got far too many games racked up. Simply pop the stylish little card right into your console and you can start tucking into all of the burgeoning Switch games you have in your backlog.

As spoilt for choice as we are, the common problem we have when it comes to playing games these days is having enough storage (and time) to handle the ever-growing library of releases adding to our frankly towering collection every year. And some of the big new releases aren't exactly small in size either. Thankfully SanDisk are here to give us a helping hand.

