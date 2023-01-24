Marvel fixes MCU continuity error with surprise Ms. Marvel edit

Ms. Marvel episode 6 has been edited to fix a continuity error – six months after the episode was first released on Disney Plus.

In the opening scene and end credits of the Ms. Marvel season finale, which aired in July 2022, there's a shot of the Statue of Liberty looking perfectly normal. However, since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December 2021, the MCU's version of the Statue of Liberty has been deoxidized and is now back to its original copper color. It's also now known as the 'Liberty Avenger' and holds a replica of Captain America's shield.

Ms. Marvel episode 6 has now been edited to reflect this, which you can see below. While this is only a small change, and it's not clear exactly when it was made on the streamer, it now places Ms. Marvel firmly in the Marvel timeline in 2024.

A continuity error with the Statue of Liberty in the #MsMarvel finale has been digitally altered on Disney+ recently The statue is shown in the opening shot and end credits of Episode 6It is now the same copper colour as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home! pic.twitter.com/EBqoMtokJbJanuary 23, 2023 See more

This isn't the first time Marvel has changed an episode of one of its shows after it's already been released – the WandaVision post-credits scene was also subtly edited several months after it first aired. This change was much more lowkey, however – the show ends with Wanda studying the Darkhold in an isolated woodland cabin, and the edited version of the scene shows a more densely wooded area with a slightly different color palette, as well as an added credit for Doctor Strange composer Michael Giacchino.

Next up for the MCU is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives on the big screen on February 17 and kicks off Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming superhero movies on the horizon in 2023 and beyond.