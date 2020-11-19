More of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack has been confirmed with tracks from SOPHIE, HEALTH, and more

The original soundtrack for CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed and features a range of well-known artists. The soundtrack includes music from artists such as Grimes, Ratboy, SOPHIE, Shygirl, HEALTH, and the Armed, as well as Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton.

Similar to the Watch Dogs Legion with its in-game radio podcasts , each artist will go by a different name in Cyberpunk 2077 with their music available to be listened to over radio stations when driving a vehicle, just like Grand Theft Auto 5 . We assume you'll also be able to listen to the soundtrack in your personalised car while driving around Night City.

Two radio volumes will be included in the game, but they will also be available to purchase on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. Radio Volume 1 will release December 11, while Radio Volume 2 will arrive December 18.

The Polish developers have been teasing us for a while now by releasing small snippets of the game’s soundtrack during the studio’s Night City Wire series. In August, we got to hear a section of a new song, A Like Supreme , during the livestream, but now we have two confirmed volumes to look forward to.

Cyberpunk 2077 was set to release November 19 until it was delayed to December 10. The first-person RPG will launch on all platforms and will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

