Moon Knight finally connects to wider MCU with Marvel name-drop

Moon Knight episode 3 finally includes a link to the wider MCU. Spoilers ahead!

In the episode, Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector meets up again with May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly, and together they go to see the late Gaspard Ulliel's Anton Mogart. When they arrive, one of Mogart's men greets them, and tells Layla: "After Madripoor, I'm sure you two will have a lot to talk about."

Madripoor made its MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3, and is depicted as a hub of criminal activity. What Layla and Mogart were getting up to there is left a mystery, but it's safe to say they're not on good terms.

This isn't Moon Knight's first ever connection to the MCU – previously, a bus advert for the GRC (Global Repatriation Council, also introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) could be glimpsed in the background of episode 2 in a blink and you miss it moment. It is however the first major link to the wider Marvel universe, with Moon Knight pretty much standing on its own so far.

Moon Knight episode 2 also included a clue that Spector survived Thanos' snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. His passport was issued in December 2018, when half the population vanished earlier that year – meaning he must've still been alive to get his passport. Although, it's possible Spector is using a fake.

It remains to be seen if Moon Knight will connect to the wider MCU or not, but after the events of episode 3 saw Khonshu turn back the sky by thousands of years, it's likely someone out there has noticed something is going on.

