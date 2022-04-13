Moon Knight episode 3 includes a tribute to the late Gaspard Ulliel

Moon Knight episode 3 features a tribute to the late actor Gaspard Ulliel in the end credits. The tribute, reading "In memory of Gaspard Ulliel", can be seen at 47:53, at the mid-credits point.

The French actor portrays Anton Mogart, AKA Midnight Man, in the Marvel series. Mogart is a wealthy collector of antiquities living in Egypt who's an old friend of Layla (May Calamawy). Layla takes Marc Spector, AKA Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), to meet Anton in Cairo, as he owns a sarcophagus which can help them locate the Egyptian goddess Ammit's tomb before antagonist Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) gets there first.

Ulliel passed away in January 2022 following a skiing accident – he was 37 years old. Alongside his recent role in the MCU, he's also known for playing a young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He was nominated for the César Award for Most Promising Actor three years in a row before winning in 2005 for his performance as a young soldier in World War 1 drama A Very Long Engagement. In 2017, he went on to win the César Award for Best Actor for his role in It's Only the End of the World, directed by Xavier Dolan, in which he played a terminally ill playwright.