Monster Hunter World Iceborne Brachydios guide - tips and tricks for taking it down

The new Monster Hunter World Iceborne Brachydios is an absolutely terrifying Brute Wyvern that dominates its foes into submission using explosive attacks. Capcom originally unleashed Brachydios when Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate launched, but now we see the obsidian beast making its way into the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion. This highly-aggressive monster is known for its tremendously powerful AoE explosions, hazardous slime-based attacks, and lethal leaps that fling it over vast distances. How the Iceborne Brachydios variant will change things up will be interesting to see.

It’s not uncommon for hunting parties to fall victim to Brachydios’ explosive moves, especially when you happen to get caught within the blast radius. Taking down this Brute Wyvern can seem like a rather daunting task, so if you’ve hit a wall and need a few tips for beating Iceborne’s Brachydios then make sure you follow our monster guide below to discover the tips and tricks to survive this explosive battle.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne tips | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Acidic Glavenus guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Anjanath guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Barioth guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Coral Pukei-Pukei guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Ebony Odogaron guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Glavenus guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Nightshade Paolumu | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Velkhana guide | Monster Hunter World Iceborne Viper Tobi-Kadachi

Brachydios behaviour and traits

(Image credit: Capcom)

Brachydios is a highly-aggressive monster that uses its stumpy fists and deadly horns to deposit puddles of explosive slime. This slime sticks to hunters and will detonate if its not dealt with, often blowing them to smithereens and even killing those who are on low health. When enraged, Brachydios will become more aggressive and its fists, horn, and spinal ridge will begin to glow yellow and green. During this enraged state, Brachydios will no longer leave slime puddles. Instead, the Brute Wyvern uses its horn and fists to cause explosions on impact.

Brachydios attacks and strategy tips

(Image credit: Capcom)

Brachydios’ blast-based attacks can make fighting this beast a real nightmare, especially when you happen to get caught in one of its many explosive moves. This Brute Wyvern can often be seen coating its fists in its own saliva, priming the explosive substance for a variety of explosive attacks. Just like Teostra, Brachydios’ moves inflict hunters with the Blastblight status effect. If you happen to get hit by Brachdyios’ fists, make sure you roll on the ground or remove the effect with deodorant before the slime explodes. Getting hit while Blastblight is active can often result in an instant kill, so it’s imperative that you take care of this ailment before it’s too late.

While Brachydios’ large pools of slime may seem intimidating at first, they do have a detonation time that is clearly signified by the substance’s change in colour (green, yellow, red). Don’t be afraid to go in for a few quick hits when Brachydios is depositing this explosive substance, but just make sure you get out of the slime’s area of effect when it glows red. These explosive pools can also be detonated early by Brachydios when it hits them with its fists or horn, so keep well away from any charged attacks and head slams. When enraged, Brachydios will no longer leave slime puddles, but instead create explosions on direct impact. Positioning is key during this phase as getting caught by even one of these blasts can have a devastating effect on your overall survival.

For example, one of Brachydios’ moves sees the Brute Wyvern slam its horn into the ground, sending waves of explosions towards a specific target and even unleashing them around itself. Be sure to dodge out of the way and wait for these explosions to die down before launching a deadly counterattack. Keeping to the side of Brachydios is often a good idea for those that don’t wish to face the beast’s fists head on, but just be mindful of its club-like tail, as this can sweep you off your feet if you’re not careful. Packing a water element weapon and plenty of traps is highly advised, especially if you’re looking to inflict as much damage as possible.

Looking for more help with the new DLC monsters? Then check out our complete Monster Hunter World Iceborne monsters guide, or pick up some general tips from our video below: