Popular

Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7 and Clean Up On Aisle 9 playlists explained

By

All the details on the latest Modern Warfare maps and playlist update, Hardhat and Aisle 9

Modern Warfare Hardhat
(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare Hardhat and Aisle 9 are two new maps with dedicated playlists added with the mid-season update. They're not quite as simple as they seem however, so we've put together this Call of Duty Modern Warfare guide on both Hardhat and Aisle 9, so you know what to expect before jumping into the new playlists.

Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7

The Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7 playlist, as it sounds, only features Hardhat. This is a map that was first seen in Modern Warfare 3 and is set entirely on a construction site, and it was a fan favourite back in the day. There's a number of long sightlines intertwined with close-quarters-combat areas, and while we haven't jumped in to actually play the map yet, no doubt Infinity Ward has added some doors that can be opened and closed.

The Hardhat 24/7 playlist is all of the Mosh Pit game modes, which includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Headquarters. 

Modern Warfare Clean Up On Aisle 9

Modern Warfare Aisle 9

(Image credit: Activision)

Aisle 9 is another new map, but it's specialised for Gunfight mode. However, while the Clean Up On Aisle 9 playlist is active, you can jump in to the same Mosh Pit modes as mentioned above in a 3v3 playlist on Aisle 9. The map takes a section of Atlas Superstore — an already existing multiplayer map and major location on the Warzone map — and makes it playable for small matches, great for fast action.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare review | Modern Warfare tips | Modern Warfare operators | Modern Warfare maps | Modern Warfare watches | Best Modern Warfare guns | Modern Warfare best pistol | Modern Warfare best SMGs | Modern Warfare best shotgun | Modern Warfare perks | Modern Warfare killstreaks | Modern Warfare trials 

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
See comments