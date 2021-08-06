Modern Warfare 3 remaster rumors are "incorrect," says Activision

Despite some recent rumors, Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 isn't in the works.

We first heard whispers of a Modern Warfare 3 remaster in March of last year, and then noted Call of Duty leaker @TheMW2Ghost gave the rumor mill another nudge this May. But now, Activision itself has spoken out and denied these rumors in no uncertain terms. "A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect," an Activision spokesperson told Charlie Intel.

Modern Warfare 3 Remastered would've been the third of its kind for the Call of Duty series. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was touched up and packaged into 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, followed by the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster in 2020. The latter only included the campaign, but a group of fans were working on a remaster for the multiplayer side as of last November.

As for what's next on the horizon for the prolific Call of Duty series, we recently learned that this year's mainline release will launch on current-gen and last-gen consoles. Rumors suggest it'll be titled Call of Duty: Vanguard and be themed around World War 2, which was substantiated by a recent teaser image for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 5.

