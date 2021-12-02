Missed out on a PS5 restock last week? Keep your eyes on Target

November was, all things told, a pretty decent month for PS5 restock action. Maybe those expedited and chartered plans full of PS5s that Sony reportedly organised came to fruition.

We saw the likes of Walmart have dedicated PS5 restocks as part of the Black Friday sales season, while Best Buy and Amazon both dropped stock beforehand and remain worth looking at and camping on just in case they come back with secondary waves, cancellations, or more stock (somehow).

Elsewhere in the US, GameStop also had stock recently, while Sony Direct had a bunch too to give folks even more options than we've got used to in single months over the course of the past year. And in the UK, Game, Smyths Toys, and Currys (via its invitation codes and links) had stock too, so the situation really was looking rosy for those keen to get the console before the holidays.

But, what about the immediate possibilities and options for the rest of the week and beyond? Well, one other big player could get a PS5 restock ahead of the weekend, and that's Target. Reports on social media and stock trackers claim that the retailer is going to go large at some point during the remainder of this week, which would be a great way to enter the December sprint towards Christmas.

Remember, you'll need to prime yourself for a Target PS5 restock. Ensure you're signed in and ready to go, and also be prepared to act on stock waves - invest your time as you may get some extra time. Importantly, Target often doesn't do fully nationwide restocks - remember to change your store and check others if it defaults to your local store and it says there's no stock.

It might feel a bit hit and miss after the (relative) glut of stock drops in recent weeks, but, as always, be on guard, prepared to strike, and use the hotlinks below to get to where you need to be quickly.

PS5 restocks at Target

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Target PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Target

This is probably your best bet for the rest of the week, so check out, camp, or keep visiting Target on this page in order to give yourself a chance at bagging the highly sought-after console.



Which PS5 should you buy?

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Want maximum flexibility and the full PS5 experience? This 'standard' version of the console is the one we'd recommend prioritising. Besides featuring powerful tech with next-gen visuals and faster loading, this system packs a 4K disc drive unlike the otherwise-identical Digital Edition. That means you can play physical PS5/PS4 game discs, DVDs, and Blu-rays to your heart's content.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

Prefer to avoid clutter? Eager to save some cash along the way? The PS5 Digital Edition is what we'd recommend. It provides the same next-gen experience as the standard PS5, but the fact that it doesn't have a disc drive cuts the cost significantly. Just bear in mind that you'll have to buy everything digitally for this one, which can be more expensive.



Check for PS5 restocks today

PS5 restock hints and tips

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Be patient and refresh the page if the console sells out

Looking to get your hands on PS5 deals? This is an important one. Even if you think the console might have sold out, don't give up straight away. Retailers release PS5 restock consoles in waves, so you may get another chance before the day is out. Just refresh the page and hope for the best.

2. Sign in and get your payment details ready

It may sound obvious, but being signed in to your chosen retailer is a very good idea before a PS5 restock. Sites frequently crash, glitch, or slow down beneath the weight of traffic after deals go live, so the time you spend filling in details leaves more room for an error that may force you to start the whole transaction again (by which point the console is probably out of stock). We've been through that personally and can confirm that it sucks.

3. Prioritise bundles

Consoles on their own sell out absurdly fast, so you've got more chance of grabbing PS5 stock if you aim for consoles with games or the best PS5 accessories. They sell more slowly (even if only marginally), so you've got better odds with them.

4. Don't pay more than you have to

Another way of saying this is "always buy from a trusted retailer." Some unscrupulous third parties like to buy a PS5 restock before trying to resell it at a ridiculously inflated price, and these scalpers are never worth buying from - PS5 restocks are almost weekly now, so you'll get another chance before long. Basically, a PS5 should never cost more than $499.99 in the USA or £449.99 in the UK (it's more like US$399.99/£349.99 for the Digital Edition) unless you're getting bonus games or accessories with it.

5. Keep an eye on social media

Watching out for stock tracking accounts on Twitter is always a good idea. They're usually monitoring for deals 24/7, so will help keep you ahead of the curve when it comes to PS5 restock deals.

If you manage to secure the console, don't forget to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5. Equally, our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides may be of use if you're looking for bonus storage.