Memorial Day Xbox deals offer up some stunning Razer controller prices

If you're on the hunt for a Memorial Day Xbox deal this holiday weekend then these controller discounts might be just for you.

Almost all of Razer's Wolverine controller variants have taken some significant price cuts this weekend, and the outstanding highlight is the Wolverine V2 Chroma. You'll find this Xbox controller going for its lowest ever price - at just for $129.99 (was $150) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This offering not only gets you one of the best PC controllers going but means you get it for a record low price, and take advantage of unbeatable value. It's only a small discount but this controller has relentlessly held its value since it came out so we wouldn't hang around if you're interested.

But don't fear as, if you can't stretch your budget that far in these Memorial Day Xbox deals, you can look to two other Wolverine gamepads with savings. First, the 'ordinary' Wolverine V2 is down to $69.99 at Amazon (was $100) (opens in new tab) - not a record discount but still the second-lowest since about March. Secondly, the still very-popular but slightly-older Wolverine Ultimate can be had at Walmart for just $94.99 (was $159.99) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price for almost six months, and a deal that beats Amazon by $40.

We're rounding up all these Xbox controller deals just below, but you'll find plenty more of the latest Memorial Day Xbox deals further down the page. For more console offers, check out the latest Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Today's best Memorial Day Xbox controller deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma | Black | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20; lowest ever price - It's a modest saving on the premium Wolverine V2 Chroma, but this is a lowest ever price and the pad has never been cheaper. It's still an investment, but this will last the generation and will also offer some superb bells and whistles that other controllers just can't.



(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're just after the 'plainer' variant then the Razer Wolverine V2 is also discounted today. It has been cheaper before, but this is still a whole lot of gamepad for your money this Memorial Day.



(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine Ultimate | $160 $94.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Now the 'oldest' of the Wolverine series, the Ultimate is still an excellent gamepad. This is also a great price for it and, as far as we can tell, is the lowest its been since the beginning of the year so the value is strong!



All of these Xbox controllers feature excellent extras and are perfect for gaining the edge in multiplayer shooters like Apex Legends, and even in single-player games like Elden Ring. The Wolverine's rear buttons/paddles are particularly helpful for 'squeezing' inputs together quicker and almost simultaneous than they otherwise would be like rolling, dodging, and even running to perform more fluid attacks/cowardly runs away.

The Ultimate is older and sort of looks it nowadays, but makes up this excellent trio that are always in the internet's discussions about the best Xbox Series X controllers, and best Xbox One controllers, on top of being excellent for PC players.

Of course, these controllers may be a bit much for some folks who prefer the official, classic core controller on Xbox and PC. If that's you then we've got the latest, lowest prices on the Microsoft controller in a host of colors below.

