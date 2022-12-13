Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could launch in Fall 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could launch in Fall 2023, according to a writer on the sequel.

Earlier today on December 13, ResetEra (opens in new tab) users noticed a new detail on screenwriter Jamie Mayer's website (opens in new tab). Under the 'Screenwriting' section of the scribe's site, Mayer apparently had Marvel's Spider-Man 2 down to release in "Fall 2023," in a detail that's since been scrubbed from the website entirely.

If you head over to Mayer's website now, she simply lists Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as releasing at some point in 2023. For what it's worth, this is always the year in which developer Insomniac has pencilled in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for launch, ever since it was first revealed back in 2020.

Considering this information, it's not a huge surprise if Marvel's Spider-Man 2 does actually end up launching in Fall 2023. The original game launched in September 2018 (which is close enough to a Fall launch), while Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrived in Fall 2020, and the PC port of the latter arrived just last month. 

Spider-Man 2 has actually been in the news a little bit over the past week or so. Venom actor Tony Todd firstly teased his character's imposing presence in the sequel, and over the past weekend, a PlayStation Network store page for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was published, before being swiftly taken down just a few hours later.

If Insomniac is gearing up to reveal something new for the sequel, especially if it's slated to launch in right around a year from now, we could very well soon see more of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

