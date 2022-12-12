Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets a new PSN store page, before being quickly deleted

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 briefly had a new PlayStation Network store page - before the entire thing was swiftly deleted.

Earlier today on December 12, users on ResetEra (opens in new tab) began to notice a new store listing on the PSN for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The store page listing simply gave users the option to either 'Wishlist' or 'Follow' the game for further information, and didn't let customers pre-order the new sequel.

Just a few short hours later however, the entire thing was pulled down. If you now follow the previous link to the PSN (opens in new tab) for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you'll now be greeted with an error message, instead of a storefront page for the forthcoming game. Neither Sony, Marvel, or developer Insomniac has commented on why the page has been taken offline.

Further puzzling this matter is Insomniac community director James Stevenson telling followers to hit the wishlist and follow buttons for the new page, before the page was deleted. This seems to point to the new store listing for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 not having been an error in the first place.

In a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab) to a follower though, Stevenson downplayed the original store listing, adding that "the store page going up is all." Perhaps, then, we're all reading a little too much into the new PSN page for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including the original speculation that new details for the sequel could arrive with a new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tomorrow on December 13.

Last week, Venom actor Tony Todd teased his character's presence in the new game, saying in an interview that "Venom doesn't give a damn." The imposing symbiote sounds like it's going to be a serious threat in Spider-Man 2.

