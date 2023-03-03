Marvel's Midnight Suns gets new record low price across PS5, Xbox, and PC

It may have only been a few months since the launch of Marvel's Midnight Suns but the tactical RPG has plummeted in price. Anyone that has been holding off on this fantastic experience that sees the Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways team up to take on the Mother of Demons should get that rectified immediately.

Amazon now has Marvel's Midnight Suns up for sale at $39.99 (opens in new tab) on PS5, a huge 42% drop from its $69.99 standard MSRP. The game previously dropped to $59.99 in January and has again been reduced by another $20 only two months on, potentially a result of the lackluster sales it suffered. It's a shame as we were big fans, and the critical reception has been nothing but positive. Hopefully, these sorts of deals will help generate some more buzz.

The good news is that Marvel's Midnight Suns is also much cheaper than ever on other platforms too. At Amazon, the game is now down to $43.99 (opens in new tab) on Xbox Series X/S, representing a $26 saving or 32% cut. PC players aren't left out either, with CDKeys bringing the game down to its lowest out of all its competitors at $33.19 (opens in new tab). That's a 46% discount, so wherever you pick up the game, you are getting it for a great price.

During our Marvel Midnight Suns review , we stated that the game "works wonders to freshen up familiar Marvel characters, producing lively battles from focused turn-based systems, then diving into their personalities and histories to reveal their intimate concerns". We did, however, note that the "combat missions can feel a little side-lined by the sheer wealth of resource management tasks and relationship building" but still found that all the pieces serve a purpose within the richly detailed whole.

If you're looking for more Marvel goodness, it's worth checking out the best cheap PS5 game sales with Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Miles Morales both now available at Best Buy for $19.99 (opens in new tab) apiece. Another phenomenal Marvel game that failed to light the world on fire in terms of sales is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. We cannot recommend that one enough, with the game available for $26.49 on PS5 (opens in new tab) and $25.71 on Xbox (opens in new tab) at Walmart.

