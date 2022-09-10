Brie Larson unveils first The Marvels footage at D23

The Marvels cast were on stage to introduce the first footage from the new movie. Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani, and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris all appeared, alongside director Nia DaCosta.

The first look was a D23 exclusive, but Total Film has someone on the ground at D23 who shared some details. This apparently begins to explain what is going on during the Ms. Marvel post-credits sting. A quick reminder: this featured Kamala Khan (Vellani) switching places with Captain Marvel (Larson) in her New Jersey room.

According to Comicbook.com (opens in new tab), the new footage from The Marvels shows what happens after Carol Danvers meets Kamala’s family in a bid to work out what’s going on. Elsewhere, there’s even more swapping as Goose (hooray, he’s back!) and Monica Rambeau (Parris) seemingly also ends up somewhere new too.

The Marvels’ footage begins to explain what was going on in that Ms. Marvel credit sting, and looks like a body-swapping blast. Having Kamala in the mix is as fun as you’d expect #D23ExpoSeptember 10, 2022 See more

The Marvels will be released on July 28, 2023 as part of Phase 5 of the MCU. It will act as a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, as well as following on from Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Secret Invasion. Samuel L. Jackson is also in the cast, reprising his role as Nick Fury.

Zawe Ashton has also been cast in an unknown role, but many believe she’ll be playing a villain in the movie. "It was really nice to have a team," Larson said of the new movie at D23. "I have a team!"

The Marvels wasn’t the only footage shown at D23, attendees also got an exclusive look at Black Panther 2 and Loki season 2. Marvel also released their trailers for Werewolf By Night and Secret Invasion.

