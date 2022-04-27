Marvel Studios are currently planning the next 10 years of Marvel movies

Kevin Feige has announced that Marvel has begun planning the next decade of MCU movies.

During a Disney panel at CinemaCon, Feige revealed that he is going straight from the convention to a creative retreat where he and the Marvel Studios team will plot the next ten years of Marvel content. This comes as no surprise as several untitled Marvel movies have been slated for 2023 and 2024 release dates, not to mention the multiple TV shows currently in the works.

The panel also teased exclusive footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is still slated for a November 11, 2022 release date. Erik Davis on Twitter signaled that the first look featured Nakia, Shuri, and Okoye "all on the front line of what looked like a major battle approaching".

Marvel is set to finish out the rest of 2022 with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as the Disney Plus debut of Ms. Marvel – who will team up with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in The Marvels, due out in 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production, with returning director James Gunn at the helm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also set for a 2023 release, co-stars Nathaniel Richards' Kang the Conqueror – who made his first appearance in Loki. The trickster god will return to Disney Plus for a Loki season 2, though plot details and dates have been kept under wraps.

