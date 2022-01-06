Marvel fans launch Snyder Cut-style campaign to get Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 made

Marvel fans have started a social media campaign to get Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 made.

Titled #MakeRaimiSpiderMan 4, thousands of supporters on Twitter have made their voices heard about the unmade sequel, which was allegedly scrapped in 2010.

"It's time to officially end his amazing story," one fan said of Tobey Maguire’s Spidey arc, which continued in Spider-Man: No Way Home. "So many people want this to happen," said another.

"The fans want it, so why not?" asked one, echoing the thoughts of many throughout the hashtag that has trended in several regions.

"[Raimi] had big plans for Spider-Man 4 and deserves to see them through," stated another fan of Raimi’s original trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007. Another added, "I know you won't disappoint fans, Sony."

Some remnants of Spider-Man 4 remain, however – and are surely part of the reason why so many are passionate about the project-that-never-was.

A storyboarded clip shows Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man engaging in an all-out brawl with supervillain Vulture, hinting at a possible darker edge to the movie.

Sam Raimi, meanwhile, is back in the Marvel fold and directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That should give fans a crumb of hope that, like with Zack Snyder’s Justice League becoming a reality, that social media support can lead to something real, tangible, and swinging from the Manhattan skyline in the near-future.

