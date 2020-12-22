Marvel boss says streaming is "100 percent the future" of the MCU

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has weighed in on the role of streaming in the future of the MCU – and spoiler: it looks set to play a big role. This is hardly surprising, as the recent Disney Investor Day unveiled the plans for 10 new Marvel TV shows over the next couple of years.

“Streaming is 100 percent the future and where consumers want to watch things,” Feige said in a recent interview with Emmy magazine. “And hopefully they'll want to watch our longform narrative series. An experience like WandaVision is something you can't get in a movie. You go to movies for things you can't get on streaming, and you go to streaming for things you can't get in a theater. And of course, everything in a theater goes to streaming eventually.”

Feige also dropped some hints about another of the upcoming longform narrative series: She-Hulk. The show will star Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as the title character, AKA lawyer Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin who gets his Hulk powers by way of a blood transfusion from him. Apparently, it will be a “half-hour legal comedy,” and something that Marvel Studios has “never done before.”

According to Feige, the series will draw inspiration and “stay true” to John Byrne’s 1980s She-Hulk run, which was a semi-satirical take on the character – she became one of the few fourth-wall-breaking Marvel heroes.