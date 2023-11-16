Marvel fans think they've spotted Loki in What If…? season 2 trailer

The trailer for What If…? season 2 features everyone from Hela to Scarlet Witch, but eagle-eyed fans of the animated multiverse series think they've spotted another character hidden in the new clip.

"Have y'all seen the trailer for What If...? season 2 and noticed this?" a Reddit user asked, attaching two stills from the trailer (which you can see through the link). "Additionally in one scene Strange mentions 'time' and the word keeps on repeating… Am I misinterpreting these scenes or do we think Loki will show up?"

The Redditor picks out two moments in the trailer – the first, around the 0:50 mark, highlights a "green glow in the multiverse", while the second, at 1:51, sees Captain Britain gripping onto something that's sticking out of a burst of green light. The user posits that this could be the Chitauri Scepter – this once held the Mind Stone and was wielded by Loki in Avengers: Assemble.

The green glow in the multiverse could mean that the variant we see is God Loki, AKA the version of the God of Mischief we see at the end of Loki season 2. Tasked with saving the multiverse as we know it, the end of the season finale sees Loki holding together all the timelines with his magic.

When it comes to which version we may see in What If…?, though, other fans have other ideas. "I want the main Loki from the series to meet Jotun Loki so much, to see himself happy and carefree in his winter wonderland home in Jotunheim and still best friends with his Thor," replied another user.

"That would be awesome. I loved Jotun Loki in season 1 of What If. He was so funny and cool. And the dynamics between him and Party prince Thor," agreed OP. "For Loki season 2 I was hoping they would give us more than just the short glimpse in season 1 of Jotun Loki. A full scene where TVA Loki would meet his Jotun variant."

What If…? season 2 arrives on Disney Plus on December 22.