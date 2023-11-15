What If...? season 2 trailer makes Multiverse of Madness look like child's play

"Things have got a little twisted in the multiverse," Jeffrey Wright's The Watcher tells us in the first trailer for What If...? season 2. On this evidence, he couldn't be more right: the remix of classic Marvel Studios adventures, characters, and scenarios is back and serving up the weirdest, wildest side to the MCU yet.

Beginning December 22, What If...? season 2 will consist of nine episodes, with Disney Plus releasing a new episode every day in the lead up to the New Year.

Among the What If...? mix-ups this time around are a young Peter Quill going face to face with an older incarnation of the Avengers; Hela's return; a different take on Scarlet Witch, and what could only be described as a Mad Max-style race involving Iron Man, The Grandmaster, Korg, and Valkyrie. In one, Earth's Mightiest Heroes even go jousting in 1602 and, yes, our favorite Mad Titan Thanos makes an appearance.

It's not all fun, frenetic re-imaginings of classic MCU fare, however. Strange Supreme, who saved the multiverse in the first season, is seemingly back. The Watcher says he doesn't do sequels normally, so what has brought back the pair for a second peek around an infinite amount of universes? We dread to think.

What If...? season 2 also introduces new superhero Kahhori, whose episode revolves around What If... the Tesseract fell to Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America.

For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies, Marvel Phase 5 and a complete look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.