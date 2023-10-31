The Loki poster might reveal his fate in the season 2 finale

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2. If you've yet to catch up, and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

As the Loki season 2 finale draws closer, Marvel fans are trying to work out what's to become of the titular God of Mischief – especially after that game-changing cliffhanger at the end of episode 4. Now, some of them are claiming that the show's official posters holds some clues as to Loki's fate...

On Reddit, one viewer posted the Disney Plus series' one sheet, which sees a bunch of different dressed Lokis running around a clock face, suggested it reveals "what happens to Loki at the very end", and let everyone share their own theories in the comments. All eyes, including Miss Minutes', appeared to be on the version of Loki donning a green cloak and his signature gold horns, with fans arguing that it could signal that the former Avengers villain will have fully leant into his bad side once again by episode 6's conclusion.

"Well Mobius said it, Loki Who Remains," a user said, as another chimed in: "Mobius also said, 'Last man standing.' Each of those phrases felt like foreshadowing."

"The green suit looks new," a third pointed out. "His headpiece was covering the top of his head in Avengers and the other horned suit he had was in Ragnarok and it was partially covering his face (and this Loki didn't went through Ragnarok)."

"Those are some big horn, probably even bigger than the one he had in Avengers," wrote another.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Elsewhere, someone flagged that the Loki behind the traditionally costumed Loki looks like he's holding some sort of weapon, which could hint at the character stabbing himself in the back? On closer inspection, it's evident that it's just the 5 o'clock marker on Miss Minutes, but given that Marvel is all about the details, we wouldn't be surprised if it is meant to mean something.

Going into episodes 5 and 6 of Loki season 2, anything can happen – though a trailer has narrowed down the possibilities somewhat. The most recent chapter, titled 'Heart of the TVA', saw Loki and his pals fail to stop the timeline-refining Temporal Loom, which has been malfunctioning ever since Sylvie killed He Who Remains, from blowing up and destroying, well, everything. Before that, Renslayer got pruned and the radiation from the Loom caused Victor Timely's body to turn into spaghetti strands. All in all, everyone's future is up in the air.

"Not only did it allow us a really great cliffhanger, but where you go after that is totally new territory then," executive producer Kevin Wright told us. "If the first four episodes of season 2 are about things falling apart or not working; choices being made that maybe aren't the right choices, then the back half can really allow us to go to some, hopefully, profound places."

