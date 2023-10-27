Loki viewers think OB's glasses could be hinting at who he really is

Loki season 2 has introduced us to a few new faces, but one who's quickly become a particular fan favorite is TVA employee OB, played by Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan.

OB runs the TVA's Repairs and Advancement Department singlehandedly (and has done so for several centuries), helping out Loki and Mobius in season 2 and trying to solve the former's time-slipping problem. He's a smart but unassuming guy – but some viewers think he could contain hidden depths, and that his glasses are an indication that he's not quite who he seems.

"The more I think about it the more I think the glasses are a weird detail in general. Time doesn't move in the TVA. No one ages. Therefore, no one's eyesight degrades," a Reddit user pointed out. "Only people who wore glasses prior to entering the TVA would ever need them, unless they suffered some sort of damaging accident, or left the TVA long enough to seriously age a bit. So, why does OB need them in the 'present' but not in the 'past'?"

"Now, I assume the glaringly obvious answer is, the glasses were used as prop to help the viewer quickly identify between past OB and present OB in the quick shot, reverse shot, exposition scene," the Redditor continued.

"But what my theory presupposes is, what if that wasn't the case? What if the glasses are there as a red herring, to make OB seem more normal/mortal/human. Something maybe even OB himself adopted at some point, specifically for that purpose. Maybe he's Clark Kenting, trying to seem weak and unassuming. Maybe his entire image was chosen to disarm people, as he is not an imposing or intimidating character in his current form."

"Ke Huy Quan has some serious martial arts skills. I'd be surprised if they would go unused," noted another user. Could an OB fight scene be on the horizon? With the season finale inching ever closer, we're definitely expecting explosive goings-on.

