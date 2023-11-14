That heartbreaking throwback to Thor in the Loki season 2 finale was Tom Hiddleston's idea

It turns out that the most upsetting part of the Loki season 2 finale was all Tom Hiddleston's idea. Now, it should go without saying, but the following will contain major spoilers for the final episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that Loki ended up making a huge sacrifice to save the multiverse. The God of Mischief ends up keeping all the separate timelines of the multiverse alive with his magic, leaving him alone as their guardian. According to new merchandise from Marvel, that makes him simply "God Loki."

As Loki prepares himself to take on this new mantle, though, he tells Sylvie and Mobius: "For you. For all of us."

Thor fans might remember this as something Loki said way back in 2011, in the very first Thor movie. Right before Loki let himself fall into space, he shouted to Odin, "I could have done it. For you, for all of us!"

That callback was very intentional – and it was all Hiddleston's idea, as co-director Aaron Moorhead told ComicBook.com: "Actually, that line was something we were working with on the day and it didn't originally have the callback to Thor and Tom as we were doing a lot of takes of it because we knew it was his last line in the show and Tom said, 'What if we did a callback to the very beginning?' We did, I think one take of it and we were like, that's it."

It's a moment that tugs hard at the heartstrings, and finding out it was improvised only makes it all the more heart-breaking. Excuse us while we grab some tissues…

