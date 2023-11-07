Loki fans think they've spotted Miss Minutes in Ant-Man 3

In Loki may have formally introduced Miss Minutes, but it looks like the cute clock may be working her way around the Marvel universe, as one fan has spotted her in the third Ant-Man movie.

Whilst watching 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out on Reddit that, in one shot, the shield in front of Kang the Conqueror resembles Miss Minutes, from the golden circular frame to the bright lights representing a smiling face. One user commented that the theory was a "reach", but others believe the fan may be onto something.

Miss Minutes first showed up in Loki season 1 , as an artificial intelligence created by the God of Mischief's antagonist He Who Remains, to observe and help the Time Variance Authority. Although Miss Minutes may look like a cute little clock on the outside, her more malevolent machinations were revealed. One Reddit user commented under the post, "If I told myself 2 years ago that I would be horrified of a f***ing clock, I would have laughed."

Although a Miss Minutes appearance in Ant-Man 3 may seem odd, it is believed that Kang the Conqueror is of the same variant as He Who Remains , meaning that he may also have some connection to Miss Minutes, which explains her rather random cameo.

If that is in fact Miss Minutes in Ant-Man 3 then this will be her first-ever Marvel movie cameo. While the character doesn't stem from the comics, she's stolen audiences' hearts with her devilish deeds and sass and in turn, creators have decided to introduce the MCU character to Marvel's comic book universe. She will make her comic book debut in 'Timeless' this December.

So what do you think, did Miss Minutes make her first Marvel movie emergence in the third Ant-Man movie, or was it just a coincidence?