Where to find the Lies of P refuge's address at 221b Elysion Boulevard

The Lies of P 221b Elysion Boulevard and Refuge's Address photo location is very hard to find, obtained from a note knocked off the hanging puppet on the bridge. Given only a vague photograph of a door and a key, tracking the exact location through Elysion Boulevard while the violent puppet enemies try to knock your soft-boy head off is a serious challenge, especially when the photo isn't especially helpful. Fortunately finding the door itself is a lot easier when you know exactly what you're looking for, and that's where this guide can help you. Here's how to find the Lies of P 221b photo, aka the Elysion Boulevard refuge's address, and what you'll find inside.

How to find the Lies of P 221b Elysion Boulevard Refuge's Address and photo location

The refuge's address at 221b Elysion Boulevard in Lies of P is, besides being a big Sherlock Holmes reference, actually found on a rooftop. It's right around the corner from the Stargazer checkpoint marked "Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard". In fact, as highlighted in the image above, it's actually possible to see them both at the same time - they're that close!

Assuming you got the letter off the puppet on the bridge above where you fought the Mad Donkey, you'll have the key to 221b in your inventory, allowing you to open the apartment building.

Inside is a safe you can wrench open with your robot strength to get two rewards: a piece of Quartz for your P-organ (no laughing), and a unique costume to wear: the Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel, which makes you look a bit like an avocado-green nutcracker.

How to find the clue and key to the 221b Elysion Boulevard Refuge's Address

This treasure in 221b Elysion Boulevard can't be obtained at any point in Lies of P, it's the final step of a short little sidequest in which you must do the following:

Progress the game until you get to the clocktower after the cathedral. At the top of the clocktower mechanisms is a large metal brazier full of fire. Approach it and interact with it to push it off the edge - it drops into the liquid decay at the bottom, burning it away. Where the decay was is now a revealed staircase. Head back down and open the chest at the bottom of the steps to get the Crafted Cryptic Vessel. Take it back to Venigni at the Hotel Krat to get it decoded. It will show an image of a suspended puppet hanging over a bridge. This is at the end of Elysion Boulevard and before Krat Town Hall, just where you fought the Mad Donkey. Target the hanging puppet and hit it with any ranged attack to make it drop an item. This is the clue leading to 221b, along with the key. Head to 221b Elysion Boulevard as outlined above to get your reward.

